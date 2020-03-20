Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

With an increasing number of people returning to the nation from COVID-19 hit areas, authorities have set up several new isolation areas to meet the demand, with student dormitories being suitable to use for this purpose.

Three 20-storey buildings at the My Dinh II dormitory complex in Hanoi have been selected to be used as quarantine areas.

As a result of this, thousands of students must leave their place of residence in order for quarantined arrivals to move in.

All personal belongings are taken out of the accommodation on March 20.

A student takes his belongings on a motorbike to his new residence.

Due to the need for their stay, several students have already left, with many renting a new house several days ago.

Student Le Oanh says she is willing to join in the community efforts to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

Many students begin to feel tired after carrying lots of personal belongings.

Students move items out of the first floor together.

Hanoi is ready to take on the fourth stage of the COVID-19 fight after an estimated 1,000 cases have been tested positive for the virus. As a result, the capital has set up fresh isolation areas throughout the city that are capable of accommodating thousands of people in quarantine.

Another quarantine area is set to take shape at the Thanh An vocational training centre in Thanh Tri district which can receive 500 people.

Without support from relatives, many students have to carry their belongings themselves.

Hanoians, especially those who are above 60 years-old, are warned not to go out and limit their use of public transport in a bid to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19.

Police forces operating in the districts of Hoang Mai and Nam Tu Liem in Hanoi have already been planning measures aimed at ensuring the safety of those arriving from COVID-hit areas.

With over 3,000 students moving out of the dormitories, local shops have been forced to halt operations.

The Hanoi Vocational College of High Technology in Nam Tu Liem district is to be one of the three new isolation areas capable of receiving 800 people in total.

The area is thoroughly cleaned before receiving people in quarantine.

New heaters are also brought to the facility to support new arrivals.

The Phap Van-Tu Hiep housing area for students in Hoang Mai district prepares to welcome people who are returning from COVID-hit areas.

From March 19 the area has been set up to serve those placed into isolation.

