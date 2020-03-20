Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/03/2020 01:01:14 (GMT +7)
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas

 
 
22/03/2020    09:53 GMT+7

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 1

With an increasing number of people returning to the nation from COVID-19 hit areas, authorities have set up several new isolation areas to meet the demand, with student dormitories being suitable to use for this purpose.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 2

Three 20-storey buildings at the My Dinh II dormitory complex in Hanoi have been selected to be used as quarantine areas.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 3

As a result of this, thousands of students must leave their place of residence in order for quarantined arrivals to move in.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 4

All personal belongings are taken out of the accommodation on March 20.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 5

A student takes his belongings on a motorbike to his new residence.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 6

Due to the need for their stay, several students have already left, with many renting a new house several days ago.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 7

Student Le Oanh says she is willing to join in the community efforts to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 8

Many students begin to feel tired after carrying lots of personal belongings.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 9

Students move items out of the first floor together.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 10

Hanoi is ready to take on the fourth stage of the COVID-19 fight after an estimated 1,000 cases have been tested positive for the virus. As a result, the capital has set up fresh isolation areas throughout the city that are capable of accommodating thousands of people in quarantine.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 11

Another quarantine area is set to take shape at the Thanh An vocational training centre in Thanh Tri district which can receive 500 people.

 
hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 12

Without support from relatives, many students have to carry their belongings themselves.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 13

Hanoians, especially those who are above 60 years-old, are warned not to go out and limit their use of public transport in a bid to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 14

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 15

Police forces operating in the districts of Hoang Mai and Nam Tu Liem in Hanoi have already been planning measures aimed at ensuring the safety of those arriving from COVID-hit areas.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 16

With over 3,000 students moving out of the dormitories, local shops have been forced to halt operations.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 17

The Hanoi Vocational College of High Technology in Nam Tu Liem district is to be one of the three new isolation areas capable of receiving 800 people in total.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 18

The area is thoroughly cleaned before receiving people in quarantine.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 19

New heaters are also brought to the facility to support new arrivals.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 20

The Phap Van-Tu Hiep housing area for students in Hoang Mai district prepares to welcome people who are returning from COVID-hit areas.

hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas hinh 21

From March 19 the area has been set up to serve those placed into isolation.

VOV

 
 

