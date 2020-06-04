Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Experts from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological and Forecasting have stated that the heat wave on June 4 saw temperatures rise to between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. Indeed, around midday temperatures even reached up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Due to outdoor temperatures being so high, people have been attempting to seek a range of measures in a bid to avoid the sunlight.

With searing heat being accompanied by increased levels of UV rays, local people have been forced to don sunglasses, masks, and gloves in an effort to protect their skin when hitting the road.

People in the capital can feel the scorching heat early in the morning

Many trees grown along major streets can provide shade for people to escape the heat.

With the heat rising from early in the morning, local people must face major discomfort as they commute to schools and offices.

Local people attempt to stay cool in the shade and avoid the dangerous sunlight.

Some motorbikes are unable to find any shade to protect themselves against the sunlight on Khuat Duy Tien street.

A coffee shop located on Thai Ha street installs a misting system in an attempt to help reduce the high temperature outdoors.

A Xe Om driver searches for shade as protection against the harsh sunlight.

The boiling summer days often turn fresh water warm.

VOV