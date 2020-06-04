Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 18:31:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave

 
 
05/06/2020    17:17 GMT+7

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 1

Experts from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological and Forecasting have stated that the heat wave on June 4 saw temperatures rise to between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. Indeed, around midday temperatures even reached up to 40 degrees Celsius.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 2

Due to outdoor temperatures being so high, people have been attempting to seek a range of measures in a bid to avoid the sunlight.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 3

With searing heat being accompanied by increased levels of UV rays, local people have been forced to don sunglasses, masks, and gloves in an effort to protect their skin when hitting the road.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 4

People in the capital can feel the scorching heat early in the morning

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 5

Many trees grown along major streets can provide shade for people to escape the heat.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 6

With the heat rising from early in the morning, local people must face major discomfort as they commute to schools and offices.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 7
 

Local people attempt to stay cool in the shade and avoid the dangerous sunlight.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 8

Some motorbikes are unable to find any shade to protect themselves against the sunlight on Khuat Duy Tien street.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 9

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 10

A coffee shop located on Thai Ha street installs a misting system in an attempt to help reduce the high temperature outdoors.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 11

A Xe Om driver searches for shade as protection against the harsh sunlight.

hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave hinh 12

The boiling summer days often turn fresh water warm.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera
Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

Local photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan has been able to snap the true charm of the southern province of Tay Ninh through its array of beautiful tourist sites such as Ba Den mountain, Dau Tieng lake, and rubber tree forest.

Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Located in Quang Nam province, the ancient town of Hoi An has become increasingly bustling after enduring a quiet period during social distancing policies due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Hon Son Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.

Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
PHOTOSicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

A rose valley belonging to the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind nationwide by Guinness Records Vietnam.

Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds
PHOTOSicon  02/06/2020 

Each spring and summer marks the arrival of groups of visitors to the cultural town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai as new arrivals seek to snap beautiful photos of the town amid cloudy conditions.

Bac Ha horse race attracts tourists
Bac Ha horse race attracts tourists
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

The final round of the traditional horse race on the Bac Ha Plain of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai took place on May 31.

Hanoi covered in straw smoke
Hanoi covered in straw smoke
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang
Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Whilst cheerful children tend to be the centre of attention for many photographers, a range of elegant pictures can be snapped to preserve precious childhood memories.

Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi is not only known for its old streets but also century-old banyan trees, which have stood against time and witnessed many historical ups and downs. 

Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Distinct from the hustle and bustle town of Sapa, the Ta Van - Lao Chai valley is a peaceful and gentle place for travellers who love to explore nature as well as the life of the highland people.

The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Most visitors who have been to Paradise cave, located in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, are only allowed to explore just the first 1km into this cave along a wooden staircase and boardwalk under bright lights. 

Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The rice fields under the mountains in the suburban area in My Duc District, Hanoi have been ready for the harvest season.

Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

Whilst the southern central coastal province of Ninh Thuan is most famous for its deep blue sea and beautiful beaches with white sands, the province also boasts a range of other spectacular features.

Hue village makes national treasures
Hue village makes national treasures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

Phuong Duc is small village on the southern bank of the Perfume River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. 

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh is famous for vast pineapple fields that create a colourful picture.

Chasing clouds in Da Lat
Chasing clouds in Da Lat
PHOTOSicon  29/05/2020 

Visitors to Da Lat can capture a different Central Highlands city by having an overnight experience at a camp and hunting clouds when admiring the sunrise on the hills at the edge of the city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 