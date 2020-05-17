Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening

Many Hanoians and their children enjoy flying kites after months of staying at home to avoid Covid-19 propagation.

The open terrain in Tay Ho Tay Urban Area has become a flying field for people nearby to play their kites every afternoon over the last two weeks.

Hundreds of colorful kites in all shapes and sizes are seen hovering over Tay Ho Tay Urban Area.

Flying kites is not an individual hobby but involves the whole family. While the father flies the kite, his wife and child cheer and clap hands by his side.

A kite is priced from VND120,000 (US$5.1) to VN140,000 (US$6).

“Today I take my daughter out and fly kites, instead of letting her play with the smartphone as usual. Playing outdoor is good for my daughter’s health,” said Linh from Co Nhue ward, Bac Tu Liem district.

Children run and jump at will after days being confined at home to avoid Covid-19.

The scene of colorful kites flying in the sky invites photo enthusiasts to take snapshots.

The area is quite large, encircled by wooden fences, becoming a spontaneous kite flying place for the city’s residents.

Flying a kite becomes a hobby of many young people when the summer comes.

In order for the kite to fly high, players need to know the wind direction and adjust the rope properly.

Kites of funny shapes flying over the sky, including Japanese manga characters, Superman, shark, and octopus.







Many kites are still flying at sunset.

Hanoitimes/VNE

Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time Pham Van Tam in Binh Tan District, HCM City is taking a traditional Vietnamese activity of kite flying to new heights by flying four of them at the same time.