Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily

White easter lily is considered Queen of April thanks to its elegant look. During its blooming season, many young Hanoian ladies go down the street to take lovely photoshoots with the flower.
With their subtle scent and elegant white petals, easter lilies enthral many people (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
Easter lilies usually only last for one month from late March to early April (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
While the flowers are in season, young people love to take beautiful photos with easter lilies (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
Easter lily blooming season is time for Hanoian women to pose for lovely photos in their elegant traditional ‘ao dai’ on Hanoi's most beautiful streets (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
Young Hanoian lady poses for beautiful photos with easter lilies (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
As easter lily symbolises the innocence of Hanoian ladies, many young women in the capital city have gone down the street to take pictures with the flower (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
The flowers mark the beginning of April, adding a mystical touch to Hanoi’s streets and houses (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
If well-cared, a tuberous seed can produce up to 12-15 lily flowers (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
The flowers mark the beginning of April, adding a mystical touch to Hanoi’s streets and houses (Photo: The Dai/Vietnam+)
