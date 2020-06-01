Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat

 
 
03/06/2020    08:29 GMT+7

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

More heat waves are forecast to hit Vietnam in June, mostly in the first two weeks. 

The country’s average temperature is predicted to rise 0.5 to 2 degrees Celsius higher than the same period in previous years, standing at 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, while the total rainfall is to reduce by 20 to 40 per cent, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Weather Forecasting. 

The ultraviolet (UV) radiation indexes will soar in major cities including Hanoi and Da Nang, reaching levels of 7 to 9 and imposing high risks of skin damage, heat stroke and dehydration in case of direct exposure. 

Extreme heat waves with a dry southwest wind also puts central provinces at risk of blazes and forest fires. 

The Central Highlands and the South are forecast to experience downpours, especially in the second half of June. 

From June 1 to 5, heatwaves will hit the Red River Delta and the Central Region. The northern mountainous area is expected to see showers. 

The rainfall is to reduce nationwide from June 6, by 10 to 30 per cent compared to the same period in previous years, along with soaring temperatures and increasing heatwaves. 

Conversely, the rainfall in the Central Highlands, the South and southern central provinces is forecast to exceed previous years’ average. 

In 2020, Viet Nam is forecast to face historic heatwaves and abnormal weather events. 

In May, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged central provinces to implement measures in response to the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Priority should be given to supplying water for people, animal husbandry and industrial crop cultivation of perennial trees, PM said. 

On Monday morning, it was easy to feel the heat quite early.

People take advantage of trees on Lang Street for hiding from heat while waiting at the red light

Women wearing long coats and face masks to shade themselves from the sun

 

 

Traffic jams cause people to be more tired amid the heat wave 

The temperature is forecasted to reach up to 40 degrees centigrade in some northern and central localities in the coming days.

People are advised to wear long coats, face masks and sunglasses to protect them from the sun.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that this year would be among the hottest years on record.

The average temperature in the country between May and October this year would be 0.5-1 degrees centigrade higher than usual.

Tienphong/Dtinews

