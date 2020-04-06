HCM City streets through lens of local photographer

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

Local photographer Ly Vo Phu Hung took the peaceful and deserted moments of the city which used to be bustling and busy before Covid-19.





“This is the first time I have seen such a quiet atmosphere in HCM City,” Hung said.

Hung, who has 20-year experience in photography, mostly taking portraits in the entertainment industry. These are his first photos about HCM City’s streets during the time of social distancing due to the epidemic.

The pedestrian street before the municipal people’s committee

Ngo Gia Tu Street

Turtle Lake Fountain area which used to be home many street food services has been closed

Ngo Thoi Nhiem Street

Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, one of the longest streets in HCM City, which used to face traffic jams

Pasteur Street

All café shops on Tran Quoc Thao street shut

Pham Ngoc Thach Street

Schools on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Streets closed temporarily

Bang Chau

All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19 All passengers arriving at HCM City’s domestic airport and train and bus stations and by private vehicles will need to get a quick test for COVID-19 from April 9, according to southern city authorities.