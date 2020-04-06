Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer

 
 
10/04/2020    09:37 GMT+7

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

 Local photographer Ly Vo Phu Hung took the peaceful and deserted moments of the city which used to be bustling and busy before Covid-19.

 

“This is the first time I have seen such a quiet atmosphere in HCM City,” Hung said. 

Hung, who has 20-year experience in photography, mostly taking portraits in the entertainment industry. These are his first photos about HCM City’s streets during the time of social distancing due to the epidemic.

The pedestrian street before the municipal people’s committee 

Ngo Gia Tu Street 

 

Turtle Lake Fountain area which used to be home many street food services has been closed 

Ngo Thoi Nhiem Street

Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, one of the longest streets in HCM City, which used to face traffic jams 

Pasteur Street 

All café shops on Tran Quoc Thao street shut 

Pham Ngoc Thach Street 

Schools on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Streets closed temporarily

Bang Chau

All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19

All passengers arriving at HCM City’s domestic airport and train and bus stations and by private vehicles will need to get a quick test for COVID-19 from April 9, according to southern city authorities.

COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists

Tourist accommodation establishments operating in Ho Chi Minh City will be permitted to receive new arrivals, under the condition that they fully comply with the requirements aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 
 

Other News

.
Da Bia village
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Da Bia village in Hoa Binh province is a perfect venue for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and authentic indigenous culture. 

Quat Dong embroidery village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25 kilometers south of Hanoi, Quat Dong embroidery craft village is considered the cradle of embroidery in Vietnam with its brand name famous throughout the northern region and nationwide.

Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Several stunning images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have won a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Water2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Security forces operating in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province have intensified their efforts to deal with any violations of social distancing measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Explore the first museum in southern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  08/04/2020 

The HCM City Museum of History is located at Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1, set beside Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which were built by the French colonialists.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Ghositaram pagoda - unique destination in Bac Lieu
TRAVELicon  07/04/2020 

As a unique cultural destination in Bac Lieu province, Ghositaram pagoda is a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.

Coronavirus: Raab 'confident' UK prime minister will recover from illness
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

Boris Johnson is described as a "fighter" after he was moved into intensive care on Monday evening.

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
PHOTOSicon  07/04/2020 

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

An art space built from landfill
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/04/2020 

With their skillful hands, sixteen Vietnamese and foreign artists have turned a landfill in Hanoi to a contemporary art space, featuring sixteen story-telling art installations about Thang Long – Ke Cho, a former busy marketplace in the capital.

Buildings display Covid-19 messages
PHOTOSicon  06/04/2020 

Buildings in many big cities of Vietnam have been lit with messages to call on people to help in Covid-19 preventative measures.

Explore Ta Puong - hidden waterfall in central Vietnam
TRAVELicon  06/04/2020 

Ta Puong Waterfall is one of Vietnam Central’s most impressive natural sights, with an unspoilt beauty.

Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  06/04/2020 

The central city of Da Nang quarantines all people coming from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – two COVID-19 affected hubs – for 14 days at quarantine sites starting on April 5.

45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
Vietnam's marine sovereigntyicon  06/04/2020 

After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Sketches depict quarantine life vividly
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/04/2020 

A series of sketches by overseas Vietnamese student Tang Quang has been viewed thousands of times a few days after he shared them on his Facebook page.

