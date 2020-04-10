Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

A number of benefactors unite to provide free goods, including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages, and vegetables, to people in need during the social distancing period in Ho Chi Minh City.

Situated in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, Bao Loc City is running a charity programme which provides free food to poor people between April 8 and 11, with approximately 600 bags prepared to be handed out.

In the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, Anh Thu, a seventh grade student, and Bach Duong, a fourth grader, donate their lucky money from Tet worth VND1 million and VND1.1 million, respectively, to fund the fight against the COVID-19.

The Cat Tuong charity group and the Binh An restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City hand over free meals to people in need.

Those looking to receive a free meal must use hand sanitiser first.

Vi Thi Hien’s family in Gia Nghia City of Dak Nong province spend money on assisting lottery sellers.

In Hanoi, people living in the Ciputra building complex co-ordinate with a restaurant to prepare meals for medical workers on the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

A charity programme is currently running daily throughout the capital, including in Thanh Xuan, Tay Ho, Ha Dong, Ba Dinh, and Hoan Kiem districts.

The programme provides necessities such as eggs, noodle soup, and rice for the poor.

Located in Ninh Kieu district of Can Tho City, Ut Han restaurant offers 1,000 free meals to deprived people.

Young people in Phu Do ward of Tay Ho district in Hanoi present gifts to workers and poor people on the evening of April 9.

Volunteers hand over boxes of sticky rice, hand sanitiser, face masks, and essential goods to the poor in the fight against the COVID-19.

Emerging as something of a hero amid the current crisis, 95-year-old Ngo Thi Quyt of Ho Chi Minh City sews cloth face masks to support the nation’s fight against the COVID-19.

