Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread

The popular heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has become deserted following local authorities’ suspension of many services as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

There is no longer the bustling atmosphere in the town

All local restaurants and cafés have been closed between March 28 and April 15.



After the period, the re-opening will be considered based on the epidemic situation. According to Quang Nam Province’s Tourism Association, around 95% of business services in Hoi An ancient town have been closed.



Many people said modern-day Hoi An felt like the locality 20 years ago.

Boats on Hoai River left idle

Most of shops on streets such as Tran Phu, Nguyen Thai Hoc and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai have been suspended

Hoi An’s night market







Le Van Hoang, a local resident, said that he had never seen such a quiet atmosphere in the city over the past ten years.

Only a few foreigners are seen on local streets

Shops that provide boat services are also closed



Beaches have been suspended from March 29

Covid-19 prevention and control messages on local streets

Cong Binh/Ngo Linh (Dtinews)