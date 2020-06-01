Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang

Hon Son Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.

About 65km from the centre of the province, the serene and unspoiled Hon Son Island is a hidden gem for nature-loving tourists.

Hon Son boasts beautiful sandy beaches like Bai Nha, Bai Gieng, Bai Bac, and the best, Bai Bang, lined with endless coconut palms.

If you prefer, trek 450m above sea level to the peak of Ma Thien Lanh Mountain, which may take at least half a day both ways, made worthwhile by the panoramic view of the island.

With limited infrastructure, islanders are highly sensitive to the environment, employing eco-friendly paper straws at coffee houses.

The best time to visit Hon Son Island is from May to December when weather conditions allow for calm seas and fresh, and plenty of cheap seafood.

To reach the island, fly to Rach Gia Airport from Hanoi or HCM City, then catch a 140,000 VND (6 USD) hour-and-a-half speedboat ride from Rach Gia Pier. Alternatively, you could also travel by traditional ferry for 90,000 VND (3.9 USD), which takes around 3.5 hours.



























































Photo: Thanh Liem - Zing

VNN/VNS/Zing