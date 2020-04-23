How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

With no fresh COVID-19 cases detected over the past week, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 22 decided to ease the nationwide social distancing measures that had been originally imposed on April 1, with the exception of Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts in Hanoi which remain in the high-risk group.

Despite the easing of measures, local residents are still required to don face masks and maintain a safe distance from others when in public. However, changes could be spotted across the country from early in the morning, with many streets around Hanoi becoming busy once again. This picture was shot on Tay Son street in Dong Da district at 7:40am on April 23.

The rainy weather appears not to be putting off citizens as a large number of people take to the streets, with Nguyen Trai street particularly busy.

At an intersection on Cau Giay Street

On Xa Dan Street

People choose to take a bus when public transport is allowed as of April 23

However, few people use public transport on the first day of "new normal".

A number of restaurants re-start business operations after a long closure due to the social distancing order (Photo: Dantri)

Xoi Yen, known as Yen’s sticky rice in English, on Nguyen Huu Huan street proves to be popular among customers (Photo: Dantri)

A restaurant selling Pho (noodle soup) on Le Van Huu street is packed with customers early in the morning. (Photo: Dantri)

As a result of the announcement by PM Phuc coming late on April 22 a number of the capital’s famous restaurants such as Pho Thin on Lo Duc street have no time to prepare to re-open. (Photo: Dantri)

One notable Pho restaurant that is still closed is on Ly Quoc Su street (Photo: Dantri)

Coffee shops situated on Ham Long, Tue Tinh, and Ly Thuong Kiet streets become crowded once again. Despite the rainy weather, plenty of customers choose to sit outside to enjoy the fresh air after being forced to spend a few weeks at home to combat the COVID-19. (Photo: Dantri)

Ho Chi Minh City returns to bustling normality on April 23. From the early morning, local people can be seen in Go Vap District and District 12 rushing to the centre as they head to work. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

The Pham Van Dong-Hoang Minh Giam overpass close to Tan Son Nhat International Airport is busier than it has been in recent days. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

With plenty of people returning back to work, the hectic lifestyle of the southern city is gradually returning to local citizens. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

Restaurants are able to attract plenty of customers on the first day of social distancing measures being eased. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

Several coffee shops in the southern city re-open. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

Lots of traffic can be seen going into the centre of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

Beaches in the central city of Da Nang re-open for visitors from April 23 after being suspended for three weeks. (Photo: Dantri)

The central province of Quang Nam starts to ease social distancing measures and adapt to the “new normal” on April 23. Local authorities request residents to continue implementing preventive measures to combat the potential spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: Dantri)

All of residents in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will keep a limit on gatherings in line with Directive 15 issued by PM Phuc. (Photo: Vietnamnet)

