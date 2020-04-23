Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 14:56:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?

 
 
25/04/2020    09:45 GMT+7

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

how does

With no fresh COVID-19 cases detected over the past week, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 22 decided to ease the nationwide social distancing measures that had been originally imposed on April 1, with the exception of Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts in Hanoi which remain in the high-risk group.

how does

Despite the easing of measures, local residents are still required to don face masks and maintain a safe distance from others when in public. However, changes could be spotted across the country from early in the morning, with many streets around Hanoi becoming busy once again. This picture was shot on Tay Son street in Dong Da district at 7:40am on April 23.

how does

The rainy weather appears not to be putting off citizens as a large number of people take to the streets, with Nguyen Trai street particularly busy.

how does

At an intersection on Cau Giay Street

how does

On Xa Dan Street

how does

People choose to take a bus when public transport is allowed as of April 23

how does

However, few people use public transport on the first day of "new normal".

how does

A number of restaurants re-start business operations after a long closure due to the social distancing order (Photo: Dantri)

how does

Xoi Yen, known as Yen’s sticky rice in English, on Nguyen Huu Huan street proves to be popular among customers (Photo: Dantri)

how does

A restaurant selling Pho (noodle soup) on Le Van Huu street is packed with customers early in the morning. (Photo: Dantri)

how does

As a result of the announcement by PM Phuc coming late on April 22 a number of the capital’s famous restaurants such as Pho Thin on Lo Duc street have no time to prepare to re-open. (Photo: Dantri)

how does

One notable Pho restaurant that is still closed is on Ly Quoc Su street (Photo: Dantri)

 
how does

Coffee shops situated on Ham Long, Tue Tinh, and Ly Thuong Kiet streets become crowded once again. Despite the rainy weather, plenty of customers choose to sit outside to enjoy the fresh air after being forced to spend a few weeks at home to combat the COVID-19. (Photo: Dantri)

how does

how does

Ho Chi Minh City returns to bustling normality on April 23. From the early morning, local people can be seen in Go Vap District and District 12 rushing to the centre as they head to work. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

how does

The Pham Van Dong-Hoang Minh Giam overpass close to Tan Son Nhat International Airport is busier than it has been in recent days. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

how does

With plenty of people returning back to work, the hectic lifestyle of the southern city is gradually returning to local citizens. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

how does

Restaurants are able to attract plenty of customers on the first day of social distancing measures being eased. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

how does

Several coffee shops in the southern city re-open. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

how does

Lots of traffic can be seen going into the centre of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Bao Giao Thong)

how does

Beaches in the central city of Da Nang re-open for visitors from April 23 after being suspended for three weeks. (Photo: Dantri)

how does

The central province of Quang Nam starts to ease social distancing measures and adapt to the “new normal” on April 23. Local authorities request residents to continue implementing preventive measures to combat the potential spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: Dantri)

how does

All of residents in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will keep a limit on gatherings in line with Directive 15 issued by PM Phuc. (Photo: Vietnamnet)

VOV/VNN/Dtinews/GT

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays
Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

A range of patriotic displays can be seen throughout the capital, including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans to mark the 45th anniversary since the liberation of the south along with national reunification.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  23/04/2020 

The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased
Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased
PHOTOSicon  23/04/2020 

The daily activities of Hanoi’s people basically resume to normal since the city ceased social distancing from 0: 00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts.

Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
PHOTOSicon  22/04/2020 

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

The beauty of Cua Tung beach
The beauty of Cua Tung beach
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.

Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Life at concentrated quarantine sites
Life at concentrated quarantine sites
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam has established concentrated quarantine sites across the country to receive Vietnamese citizens and foreigners coming from the pandemic zones worldwide in order to take care of them and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.

Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

 300 free pieces of bread, dumplings, and banh gio, a local dish consisting of rice dough dumpling with minced pork and mushrooms, are being handed out each day to needy people in Hanoi who have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 