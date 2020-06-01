Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/06/2020
Whilst cheerful children tend to be the centre of attention for many photographers, a range of elegant pictures can be snapped to preserve precious childhood memories.

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 1

Located in the north of the country, Ha Giang province is most renowned for its mountainous terrain and the pristine beauty of its landscapes in stone plateaus which can be found across Quang Ba, Yen Minh, Dong Van, and Meo Vac districts. The region is also famous for being home to groups of friendly young children.

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 2

The smiles on the faces of local children shows their shyness and innocence whilst ultimately serving to brighten up the mountainous area.

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 3

Ha Giang province is largely inhabited by ethnic minorities, including the H’Mong, Thai, Lo Lo, and La Chi.

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 4

The northern mountainous province always serves as an attractive destination that both local and foreign tourists can come to enjoy, especially young people.

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 5

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 6

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 7

Local ethnic girls show off their traditional outfits. They still have to work to collect flowers and to help their families during the harvest season.

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 8
 

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 9

The innocent smiles on the faces of local children

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 10

A child sleeps whilst her mother works.

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 11

In contrast to life in urban areas, children below the age of 10 must join their families on the farm in order to help with their productivity.

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 12

A cute face spotted on the Ma Pi Leng pass

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 13

images of playful children on stone plateau in ha giang hinh 14

A young child beams at the camera.

Tienphong/VOV

 
 

