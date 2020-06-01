Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang

Whilst cheerful children tend to be the centre of attention for many photographers, a range of elegant pictures can be snapped to preserve precious childhood memories.

Located in the north of the country, Ha Giang province is most renowned for its mountainous terrain and the pristine beauty of its landscapes in stone plateaus which can be found across Quang Ba, Yen Minh, Dong Van, and Meo Vac districts. The region is also famous for being home to groups of friendly young children.

The smiles on the faces of local children shows their shyness and innocence whilst ultimately serving to brighten up the mountainous area.

Ha Giang province is largely inhabited by ethnic minorities, including the H’Mong, Thai, Lo Lo, and La Chi.

The northern mountainous province always serves as an attractive destination that both local and foreign tourists can come to enjoy, especially young people.

Local ethnic girls show off their traditional outfits. They still have to work to collect flowers and to help their families during the harvest season.

The innocent smiles on the faces of local children

A child sleeps whilst her mother works.

In contrast to life in urban areas, children below the age of 10 must join their families on the farm in order to help with their productivity.

A cute face spotted on the Ma Pi Leng pass

A young child beams at the camera.

Tienphong/VOV