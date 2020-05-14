Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

 
 
15/05/2020    07:48 GMT+7

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

After 28 days of being placed under medical quarantine, life has returned to normal for the people in Ha Loi Village, Me Linh Commune, Me Linh District, Hanoi.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

Me Linh is dubbed as the largest flower capital of northern region.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

Many flowerbeds have withered after many days without care.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

Flower growers trim off dead flowers and prepare soil for a new season.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

Rose gardens have been revitalised and the first roses were harvested for sale at the market.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

Dang Thi Tinh, a local flower farmer, cuts roses to bring them to the market.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

“We are glad that everything has returned normal and flower gardens have shown signs of revival”, said local flower grower Nguyen Manh Tung.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

Flowers boast their beauty in early sunlight, signalling a good start for the people of Ha Loi after the quarantine period.

 
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

La Thi Hong wears face mask and protective shield to protect herself and her customers.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

“I have lost many customers after the quarantine period. And now I must start over with my business again. But it is still better than staying at home and watching the flowers wither,” shared local flower grower Tran Van Chien.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again

The joy of a local flower trader.

Nhan Dan

Flower village to revive production

Flower village to revive production

Like other residents of Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District, Nguyen Huy Ha rejoiced when their life seemed to be returning to normal after the lockdown period was lifted on May 6.

 
 

