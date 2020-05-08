Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam

With the country possessing an array of beautiful lakes and rivers, Vietnam can be considered as an ideal destination to enjoy kayaking. Let's take a look at the top five sailing spots nationwide.

Ha Long Bay is one of the world’s seven natural wonders and is a popular kayaking spot. (Photo: Margaretcruises)

The bay features both pristine and romantic beauty. (Photo: Halongbayuniquetours)

With each boat having a capacity of two people, the rental fee for a trip is VND50,000. (Photo: Ligot)

Ha Long Bay is situated in the northern province of Quang Ninh and represents an ideal great place to snap beautiful photos while kayaking. (Photo: The thao 247)

Co To island in Quang Ninh province can be found 60km from Cam Pha city and is another great suggestion of a place to enjoy kayaking. (Photo: Clickladi)

The rental fee for a boat for two people is between VND100,000 and VND120,000. (Photo: Pystravel)

The majestic islands can be considered a great place for a family to enjoy kayaking. (Photo: Clickladi)

The local waterpark is a great place for tourists to sail to for entertainment. (Photo: Haiwatersports)

As a world heritage site, Phong Nha-Ke Bang national park is a famous kayaking spot located in the central province of Quang Binh. (Photo: Ecophongnha)

Kayaking inside caves represents one of the most interesting experience for tourists to enjoy. (Photo: Thanh Nien)

Discovering Phong Nha cave while undertaking a kayaking trip proves to be an unforgettable experience. (Photo: Quangbinhtravel)

The rental fee for a boat is VND100,000 per hour for two people. (Photo: Phongnhaexplorer)

The Han river is a favourite kayaking spot in Danang. (Photo: Minhkayak)

Admiring the sunset whilst kayaking is a peaceful activity. (Photo: Danang Xanh)

Both domestic and foreign tourists can enjoy an unforgettable experience during a visit to Danang city. (Photo: Ngao du ky)

The island of Phu Quoc represents a great place for kayaking in the southern region. (Photo: Dantri)

The sunny island is a wonderful place to snap photos. (Photo: Nguoiduatin)

Cua Can river is one of the most popular kayaking spots on Phu Quoc island. (Photo: Phu Quoc TV)

VOV