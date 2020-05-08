Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/05/2020 17:35:13 (GMT +7)
Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam

 
 
09/05/2020    17:23 GMT+7

With the country possessing an array of beautiful lakes and rivers, Vietnam can be considered as an ideal destination to enjoy kayaking. Let's take a look at the top five sailing spots nationwide.

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 1

Ha Long Bay is one of the world’s seven natural wonders and is a popular kayaking spot. (Photo: Margaretcruises)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 2

The bay features both pristine and romantic beauty. (Photo: Halongbayuniquetours)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 3

With each boat having a capacity of two people, the rental fee for a trip is VND50,000. (Photo: Ligot)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 4

Ha Long Bay is situated in the northern province of Quang Ninh and represents an ideal great place to snap beautiful photos while kayaking. (Photo: The thao 247)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 5

Co To island in Quang Ninh province can be found 60km from Cam Pha city and is another great suggestion of a place to enjoy kayaking. (Photo: Clickladi)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 6

The rental fee for a boat for two people is between VND100,000 and VND120,000. (Photo: Pystravel)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 7

The majestic islands can be considered a great place for a family to enjoy kayaking. (Photo: Clickladi)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 8

The local waterpark is a great place for tourists to sail to for entertainment. (Photo: Haiwatersports)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 9

As a world heritage site, Phong Nha-Ke Bang national park is a famous kayaking spot located in the central province of Quang Binh. (Photo: Ecophongnha)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 10
 

Kayaking inside caves represents one of the most interesting experience for tourists to enjoy. (Photo: Thanh Nien)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 11

Discovering Phong Nha cave while undertaking a kayaking trip proves to be an unforgettable experience. (Photo: Quangbinhtravel)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 12

The rental fee for a boat is VND100,000 per hour for two people. (Photo: Phongnhaexplorer)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 13

The Han river is a favourite kayaking spot in Danang. (Photo: Minhkayak)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 14

Admiring the sunset whilst kayaking is a peaceful activity. (Photo: Danang Xanh)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 15

Both domestic and foreign tourists can enjoy an unforgettable experience during a visit to Danang city. (Photo: Ngao du ky)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 16

The island of Phu Quoc represents a great place for kayaking in the southern region. (Photo: Dantri)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 17

The sunny island is a wonderful place to snap photos. (Photo: Nguoiduatin)

leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in vietnam hinh 18

Cua Can river is one of the most popular kayaking spots on Phu Quoc island. (Photo: Phu Quoc TV)

VOV

 
 

.
Latest news

