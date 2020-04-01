Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum with no more than 20 passengers.
Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, Hanoi, March 30 morning (Photo: VNA)
Passengers are arranged to sit far from each other on each bus to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Nuoc Ngam bus station (Photo: VNA)
Not many people travel by bus these days at Giap Bat bus station (Photo: VNA)
Bus drivers disinfect their vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Giap Bat bus station (Photo: VNA)
Bus drivers are equipped with protective suits to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Quiet Nuoc Ngam bus station, March 30 morning (Photo: VNA)
Passengers are required to wear face masks while waiting for the bus (Photo: VNA)
