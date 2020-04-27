Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.
Lotus ponds in Hai Lang district, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.
Lotus ponds in Hai Lang district, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.
Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.
With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.
The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.
Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.
A range of patriotic displays can be seen throughout the capital, including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans to mark the 45th anniversary since the liberation of the south along with national reunification.
Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
The daily activities of Hanoi’s people basically resume to normal since the city ceased social distancing from 0: 00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts.
Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.
Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.
During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.
With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam has established concentrated quarantine sites across the country to receive Vietnamese citizens and foreigners coming from the pandemic zones worldwide in order to take care of them and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.
Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.
Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code