Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest

In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.
Early ripen lychees harvested in Phuc Gioi hamlet, Thanh Quang commune, Thanh Ha district (Photo: VNA)
With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi’s outlying Thanh Oai district,
The trams have been an inseparable part of the city’s landscape for more than two thirds of a century.
As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.
Marking President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary this year, VOV.VN takes you to a tour of the late president’s house where he lived from 1901 to 1906.
Many Hanoians and their children enjoy flying kites after months of staying at home to avoid Covid-19 propagation.
Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.
As we progress into the middle of May, the entirety of the Muong Thanh paddy fields in the north-western province of Dien Bien has been transformed by swathes of bright yellow, serving to bring a range of romantic scenery to the region.
Many streets in Hanoi have been decorated to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.
On June 5, 1911, from Saigon port, Nguyen Tat Thanh set foot on a journey abroad in the ship Admiral Latouche Treville to France, beginning his journey for national salvation.
Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.
When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.
Three Vietnamese entries to the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards in the UK have secured a number of prizes following the conclusion of the competition.
Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.
Throughout his revolutionary life dedicated to national liberation and human liberation, President Ho Chi Minh confirmed the message of international friendship and solidarity.
On June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation.
Recent days have seen the nation endure a major hot spell marking the first signs of the arrival of summer, with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius.
Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Sapa’s terraced fields are currently covered by water to prepared for a new crop, offering a mesmerizing beauty.
An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boi Khe, a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Hanoi, is renowned for its exquisite wooden carvings, notably one purportedly depicting the Chinese monk Xuanzang on his journey to India.
