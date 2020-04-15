Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the HCM City People’s Committee instructed districts to send all homeless people and beggars to shelters or centres for mentally ill people before April 3 as a measure in the flight against Covid-19.

The centres also liaise with businesses to find jobs for such people.

In the case of those preferring to remain in HCM City, local district and ward administrations are responsible for contacting their families, who need to guarantee their relatives will stop begging or living on the streets. However, in reality, at present many people still appear on HCM City streets. In the photo, a homeless person sleeping at Cong Ly Bridge.

Homeless at Ly Thai To Roundabout in District 10

Scrap collectors living on Road 3/2 in District 10

A homeless person on Road 3/2 said that he had known about the free rice distribution, but he does not have any cooking tools. He hopes to receive free meals.

A man sleeping on his cyclo on Dien Bien Phu Street

A man using his motorbike as a bed

A man trying to get something usable from a rubbish vehicle

Some of the main spots in the city where vagrants can be found are the Nguyen Thai Hoc-Tran Hung Dao intersection in District 1, the junction of Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai in District 3, Bay Hien intersection in Tan Binh District.

Each year 1,500-2,000 people are sent to the HCM City Social Support Centre

Laodong/Dtinews