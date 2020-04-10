Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 09:15:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop

 
 
11/04/2020    08:09 GMT+7

Despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion, the Mekong Delta harvested a record output of about 7.3 million tons of rice in the Winter-Spring crop 2019-2020.

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop

Farmers in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province harvest Winter-Spring rice crop 2019-2020 (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Farmers in Tan My commune, Thanh Binh district, Dong Thap province prepare rice for trading (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Farmers in Tan My commune, Thanh Binh district, Dong Thap province prepare rice for trading (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Farmers in Tan My commune, Thanh Binh district, Dong Thap province prepare rice for trading (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Farmers in Tan My commune, Thanh Binh district, Dong Thap province prepare rice for trading (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Rice of Winter-Spring crop is purchased by traders in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Rice of Winter-Spring crop is purchased by traders in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Winter – Spring rice crop harvest in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Rice harvest in Son Binh commune, Hon Dat district, Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Thanks to proactive measures to cope with salt intrusion and drought, the Winter-Spring rice crop of 2019-2020 in Hau Giang province is more productive than usual (Photo: VNA)

 
Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Farmers in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province harvest Winter-Spring rice crop with their average yield of nearly 7.5 tons/ha (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Farmers in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province harvest Winter-Spring rice crop with their average yield of nearly 7.5 tons/ha (Photo: VNA)

Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop


Farmers harvest Winter-Spring rice crop in Binh Son commune, Hon Dat district, Kien Giang province, with the average yield of 6.9 tons/ha (Photo: VNA)

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought

Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.

'Paradise' of terraced rice fields in Son La

'Paradise' of terraced rice fields in Son La

At the end of September and early October, in Bac Yen district, Son La province, the golden terraced rice fields on the hillsides create a charming scenery.

 
 

Other News

.
Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Chicken pho is among signature dishes of Vietnamese people in the North. It is a hearty, simple and healthy meal that is full of vibrant flavours.

So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

One of the most beautiful Gothic structures in Vietnam, So Kien Basilica (or Ke So Church) is a well-known place in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.

Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
HCM City streets through lens of local photographer
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps people at home and the crowds off the streets, HCM City has reverted an extremely quiet atmosphere.

Da Bia village
Da Bia village
TRAVELicon  10/04/2020 

Da Bia village in Hoa Binh province is a perfect venue for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and authentic indigenous culture. 

Quat Dong embroidery village
Quat Dong embroidery village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25 kilometers south of Hanoi, Quat Dong embroidery craft village is considered the cradle of embroidery in Vietnam with its brand name famous throughout the northern region and nationwide.

Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  09/04/2020 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/04/2020 

Several stunning images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have won a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Water2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
Deprived Hanoians receive daily foods to survive COVID-19 time
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

While the Government’s relief package has yet to be disbursed, a group of benefactors have joined forces to offer free goods including rice, instant noodles, eggs, sausages and vegetables, to underprivileged people throughout Hanoi.

Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations
Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

Security forces operating in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province have intensified their efforts to deal with any violations of social distancing measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Explore the first museum in southern Vietnam
Explore the first museum in southern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  08/04/2020 

The HCM City Museum of History is located at Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1, set beside Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which were built by the French colonialists.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Ghositaram pagoda - unique destination in Bac Lieu
Ghositaram pagoda - unique destination in Bac Lieu
TRAVELicon  07/04/2020 

As a unique cultural destination in Bac Lieu province, Ghositaram pagoda is a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.

Coronavirus: Raab 'confident' UK prime minister will recover from illness
Coronavirus: Raab 'confident' UK prime minister will recover from illness
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

Boris Johnson is described as a "fighter" after he was moved into intensive care on Monday evening.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 