Mekong Delta enjoys bumper rice crop

Despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion, the Mekong Delta harvested a record output of about 7.3 million tons of rice in the Winter-Spring crop 2019-2020.
Farmers in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province harvest Winter-Spring rice crop 2019-2020 (Photo: VNA)
Farmers in Tan My commune, Thanh Binh district, Dong Thap province prepare rice for trading (Photo: VNA)
Rice of Winter-Spring crop is purchased by traders in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Winter – Spring rice crop harvest in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Rice harvest in Son Binh commune, Hon Dat district, Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Thanks to proactive measures to cope with salt intrusion and drought, the Winter-Spring rice crop of 2019-2020 in Hau Giang province is more productive than usual (Photo: VNA)
Farmers in Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province harvest Winter-Spring rice crop with their average yield of nearly 7.5 tons/ha (Photo: VNA)
Farmers harvest Winter-Spring rice crop in Binh Son commune, Hon Dat district, Kien Giang province, with the average yield of 6.9 tons/ha (Photo: VNA)
Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.
At the end of September and early October, in Bac Yen district, Son La province, the golden terraced rice fields on the hillsides create a charming scenery.
