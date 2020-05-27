Midfielder, striker win Golden Ball awards

Midfielder Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and striker Cu Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club won the Golden Ball award for player of the year on May 26.
Midfielder Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC wins the Golden Ball award for player of the year in the men’s category (Photo: VNA)
Coach Park Hang-seo presents the award and congratulates Do Hung Dung on his ‘Golden Ball’ title (Photo: VNA)
Dung’s teammate Nguyen Quang Hai finishes runner-up (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Golden Ball award was started in 1995 by Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper with coaches, experts and journalists voting for the best players (Photo: VNA)
Striker Cu Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club wins the Golden Ball award for player of the year in the women’s category (Photo: VNA)
Coaches Mai Duc Chung and Park Hang-seo receive the Devotion Award for their contributions to Vietnamese football (Photo: VNA)
The best foreign player award goes to Pape Omar Faye of Hanoi FC (Photo: VNA)
Doan Van Hau of Hanoi FC is named the best young male player and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan of HCM City picked up the prize in the female category (Photo: VNA)
In futsal, Tran Van Vu of Thai Son Nam win the Golden Ball Award (Photo: VNA)
