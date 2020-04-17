Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/04/2020
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home

 
 
17/04/2020

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 epidemic, from April 16, Hanoi started to carry out pension payment at home (Photo: Vietnam +)

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home


Accordingly, pension and social insurance allowance of April and May are paid at the same time at beneficiaries’ houses (Photo: Vietnam +)

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home


The Hanoi Post Office shall coordinate with the City Social Insurance and the People's Committees of rural districts, urban districts and towns to ensure safe payment to the beneficiaries (Photo: Vietnam +)

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home


The Hanoi Post Office ensures the safe payment to the beneficiaries at their houses in Cua Dong Ward, Hoan Kiem District, April 16 (Photo: Vietnam +)

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home


According to statistics, the number of people receiving April and May pension and social insurance allowance in the city is more than 580,000 (Photo: Vietnam +)

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home


More than 440,000 of whom directly receive in cash, and nearly 140,000 through bank accounts (Photo: Vietnam +)

 
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home



Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home


Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home


Representatives of relevant branches, and organisations at commune, ward and town levels visit each beneficiary's house to check the address and develop a specific payment plan (Photo: Vietnam +)

 
 

