Nearly 600 people finish quarantine time in Hanoi

580 overseas Vietnamese students, overseas Vietnamese and workers returning to Vietnam late March completed their 14-day quarantine period at a housing area for students in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi on April 4.
People who finish quarantine time receive passports and certificates for quarantine completion (Photo: VNA)
People completing quarantine time leave quarantine zone to come back their hometown (Photo: VNA)
Police force helps people finishing their quarantine time with their lugguage (Photo: VNA)
Militiamen help people finishing their quarantine time with their luggage (Photo: VNA)
People finishing their quarantine time express their thanks to competent agencies (Photo: VNA)
The joy of the people who finish quarantine time (Photo: VNA)
Militiamen help a foreigner with her luggage (Photo: VNA)
People finishing their quarantine time express their thanks to competent agencies (Photo: VNA)
