Ninh Thuan faces severe drought

Hundreds of hectares of agricultural land in the south central province of Ninh Thuan have to stop production. Reservoirs are also running out day by day, threatening the lives of people and cattle.
A flock of sheep search for food in the deserted arid fields due to the effects of prolonged drought (Photo: VNA)
The herd of sheep search for food in the fields of Thuan Nam district (Photo: VNA)
Cattle forage in the deserted arid fields (Photo: VNA)
Cattle forage in the deserted arid fields (Photo: VNA)
Dead fish on the Lu river, Thuan Nam district (Photo: VNA)
Dead fish on the Lu river, Thuan Nam district (Photo: VNA)
People in Ta Noi village, Ninh Son district have to draw water from the turbid puddles for daily use (Photo: VNA)
Bare water pipes at Ong Kinh reservoir, Ninh Hai district (Photo: VNA)
A local man walks on the Lu River, Thuan Nam district (Photo: VNA)
Many forest areas in Ninh Son district dry out during prolonged drought (Photo: VNA)
Many forest areas in Ninh Son district dry out during prolonged drought (Photo: VNA)
A farmer in drought-stricken area in Ninh Thuan worries about his life due to the impact of prolonged drought (Photo: VNA)
A farmer in drought-stricken area in Ninh Thuan worries about his life due to the impact of prolonged drought (Photo: VNA)
Bieu river lake, Thuan Nam district runs out (Photo: VNA)
A project on dredging Ong Kinh lake in Ninh Hai district is implemented, expected to contribute to combating droughts (Photo: VNA)
The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.
Many people in the central province of Gia Lai are risking their life digging for wells without proper equipment as drought continues.
