Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.
Signs remind passengers to keep distance (Photo: VNA)
Taxis resume operation at Noi Bai airport since April 23 (Photo: VNA)
Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.
Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code