27/03/2020
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber

 
 
27/03/2020

Noi Bai International Airport has put into operation a mobile disinfection chamber in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community.

noi bai airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber hinh 1

Noi Bai International Airport had its first mobile disinfection chamber installed on March 24.

noi bai airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber hinh 2

It took a group of 10 engineers from Air Traffic Technical Services Center a total of three days to set up the chamber.

noi bai airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber hinh 3

The purpose of the chamber is to disinfect people who come into direct contact with suspected cases of the COVID-19.

noi bai airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber hinh 4

The main feature of the wet chamber is a 360-degree fog mist sprayer which has also been equipped with an infrared sensor that automatically activates when a person steps into the chamber.

noi bai airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber hinh 5
 

To complete a round of disinfection in the chamber only takes 30 seconds.

noi bai airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber hinh 6

Gathering the necessary material has been the main challenge for engineers working to create the chamber, although they were able to overcome this and ultimately put the chamber into use.

noi bai airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber hinh 7

More similar chambers are expected to be installed at the airport, said Nguyen Duc Hung, Deputy General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, adding the airport is willing to share technology with other agencies so they can also make the chamber.

noi bai airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber hinh 8

At present there have been 123 COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam, with 17 of them being discharged from hospital. Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak has spread to 196 countries and territories, with the death toll climbing to over 16,500.

Nguoilaodong/VOV

 
 

Latest news

