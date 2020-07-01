Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

A view of the footpaths around Ho Guom in 1991

Back in 1992, bicycles were the main form of transportation in the capital, with crowds of people gathering around the lake to enjoy a breath of fresh air.

With digital technology yet to be developed, local people choose to read a newspaper or chat with one other as they pass the time away on an afternoon in 1992.

Elderly men come together to participate in a chess competition held on the pavement next to the lake in 1991.

Crowds gather to watch the chess match unfold.

Children play a game involving marbles, a popular game among youngsters at the time.

A young street vendor sells Banh Mi, bread in English, to buyers around Ho Guom in 1992.

Here are some other outstanding photos to feature in the German author’s collection.

VOV

Photos: Hans-Peter Grumpe / Hpgrumpe.de.