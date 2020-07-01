Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi

 
 
02/07/2020    13:16 GMT+7

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 1

A view of the footpaths around Ho Guom in 1991

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 2

Back in 1992, bicycles were the main form of transportation in the capital, with crowds of people gathering around the lake to enjoy a breath of fresh air.

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 3

With digital technology yet to be developed, local people choose to read a newspaper or chat with one other as they pass the time away on an afternoon in 1992.

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 4

Elderly men come together to participate in a chess competition held on the pavement next to the lake in 1991.

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 5

Crowds gather to watch the chess match unfold.

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 6

Children play a game involving marbles, a popular game among youngsters at the time.

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 7

A young street vendor sells Banh Mi, bread in English, to buyers around Ho Guom in 1992.

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 8

Here are some other outstanding photos to feature in the German author’s collection.

 
peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 9

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 10

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 11

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 12

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 13

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 14

peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s hanoi hinh 15

VOV

Photos: Hans-Peter Grumpe / Hpgrumpe.de.

 
 

