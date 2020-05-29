Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/05/2020 08:00:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province

 
 
30/05/2020    07:47 GMT+7

The Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh is famous for vast pineapple fields that create a colourful picture.

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province

About 25 kilometers from Ninh Binh city center, Dong Giao Pineapple Farm is the biggest of its kind in the locality (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province


Dong Giao Pineapple Farm covers an area of over 3,500 hectares (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province

Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province


Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province



Dong Giao pineapple has been added to the list of Vietnam's top 50 famous fruits and protected by the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam since 2015 (Source: VNA)

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province



Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

 
Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province



Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province



Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province



Pineapple fields in the Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh create a colourful picture. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Chasing clouds in Da Lat
Chasing clouds in Da Lat
PHOTOSicon  29/05/2020 

Visitors to Da Lat can capture a different Central Highlands city by having an overnight experience at a camp and hunting clouds when admiring the sunrise on the hills at the edge of the city.

Ninh Thuan faces severe drought
Ninh Thuan faces severe drought
PHOTOSicon  28/05/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of agricultural land in the south central province of Ninh Thuan have to stop production. Reservoirs are also running out day by day, threatening the lives of people and cattle.

UK travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful Vietnamese islands
UK travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful Vietnamese islands
PHOTOSicon  28/05/2020 

Phu Quoc, Nam Du, and Cat Ba have all been named among the country’s top 10 most beautiful islands by travel website The Culture Trip of the UK.

Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

Areas on the outskirts of Hanoi have seen thousands of white lotus flowers begin to bloom as their charm adds to the elegant beauty around the capital at this time of year.

Fishermen create mesmerising patterns at sea
Fishermen create mesmerising patterns at sea
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

Beautiful images of fishermen casting nests were taken in the central province of Phu Yen by photographer and banker Khanh Phan.

Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers
Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

It is normal for landscape photos taken from high above to leave a positive impression on viewers, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at some amazing photos snapped across Vietnam by international photographers:

Midfielder, striker win Golden Ball awards
Midfielder, striker win Golden Ball awards
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

Midfielder Do Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and striker Cu Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club won the Golden Ball award for player of the year on May 26.

Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital
Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

With spring gradually turning into summer, the sight of beautiful flowers like Red flamboyant can be seen in full bloom throughout Hanoi, creating romantic scenery that is ideal for local residents and guests to the capital to enjoy.

Hanoi vibrant in leaf changing season
Hanoi vibrant in leaf changing season
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

Once the social distancing days due to Covid-19 pandemic ended, the pace of life in Hanoi has gradually stabilised and the streets are vibrant with colour from trees shedding their leaves.

Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

Sedge is a grass-like plant growing near water. They are easily found in the area of O Loan Lagoon in Phu Yen’s Tuy An District. 

Rose valley in misty Sapa
Rose valley in misty Sapa
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

The rose valley in the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in Sapa town, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind in Vietnam.

Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa
Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

Located in Ta Phin village, about 12 kilometers away from Sa Pa town, Ta Phin Monastery is easily recognized thanks to its ancient French architecture.

Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City
Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  25/05/2020 

Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City.

Free library in Hanoi proves popular among local readers
Free library in Hanoi proves popular among local readers
PHOTOSicon  24/05/2020 

After enduring a long period of closure as a means of halting the spread of the novel coronavirus, a free library located on 66 Chua Lang street in Dong Da district of Hanoi has re-opened, welcoming back plenty of book lovers from across the capital.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world
Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world
PHOTOSicon  24/05/2020 

News outlet Business Insider of the United States has compiled a list of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals, with Ho Chi Minh City’s Notre-Dame Cathedral earning a place alongside other magnificent buildings globally.

Special charitable model in Hanoi
Special charitable model in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  23/05/2020 

There is a place in Hanoi providing clothes, drinking water and books for free.

'Pouring water season' in Y Ty
'Pouring water season' in Y Ty
PHOTOSicon  23/05/2020 

The best time to admire the golden rice fields in Y Ty in the northern province of Lao Cai is from September to October, however in 'pouring water season', starting from May to June, Y Ty is as beautiful as a watercolor painting.

Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  22/05/2020 

The majority of the country’s northern provinces, including Hanoi, have been hit by a major hot spell, with temperatures climbing to highs of 40 degrees Celsius.

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.

Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 