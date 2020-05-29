Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province

The Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh is famous for vast pineapple fields that create a colourful picture.
About 25 kilometers from Ninh Binh city center, Dong Giao Pineapple Farm is the biggest of its kind in the locality (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Dong Giao Pineapple Farm covers an area of over 3,500 hectares (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Dong Giao pineapple has been added to the list of Vietnam's top 50 famous fruits and protected by the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam since 2015 (Source: VNA)
Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Farmers work in pineapple fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Pineapple fields in the Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh create a colourful picture. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
