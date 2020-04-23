Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda are the two popular religious sites that local people in Hanoi visit during the first and 15th days of the lunar month
Despite Hanoi easing social distancing measures as of April 23, mass gatherings, cultural, and sporting events are still banned in the capital
Although police forces erect barriers to prevent people from entering the temple, many religious followers practice worshipping behind the barriers
The crowds disperse after police officers remind them of regulations regarding preventive steps taken against the COVID-19
Some residents attempt alternative routes in order to get closer to the temple, but are blocked by on-duty police officers.
Many local people can be seen praying for peace and wishing for luck on the first day of the fourth lunar month directly in front of the gate to the pagoda
People prepare fruits before they visit the shrine to give them as offerings
. Quan Su pagoda is one of the most popular religious sites for Vietnamese people to visit in the capital city. Lots of people can be seen entering the pagoda, with some failing to wear a mask
With Quan Su pagoda closing all of its doors, only a small entrance is open for people to access the site
A view of the parking area in front of Quan Su pagoda
Despite the easing of the social distancing order, Tran Quoc pagoda remains closed.
Quan Thanh pagoda has also been kept closed until further notice
Ha pagoda remains quiet
VOV
