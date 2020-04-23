Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 08:57:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing

 
 
25/04/2020    03:09 GMT+7

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 1

Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda are the two popular religious sites that local people in Hanoi visit during the first and 15th days of the lunar month

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 2

Despite Hanoi easing social distancing measures as of April 23, mass gatherings, cultural, and sporting events are still banned in the capital

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 3

Although police forces erect barriers to prevent people from entering the temple, many religious followers practice worshipping behind the barriers 

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 4

The crowds disperse after police officers remind them of regulations regarding preventive steps taken against the COVID-19

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 5

Some residents attempt alternative routes in order to get closer to the temple, but are blocked by on-duty police officers.

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 6

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 7

Many local people can be seen praying for peace and wishing for luck on the first day of the fourth lunar month directly in front of the gate to the pagoda

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 8

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 9

People prepare fruits before they visit the shrine to give them as offerings

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 10

 
places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 11

. Quan Su pagoda is one of the most popular religious sites for Vietnamese people to visit in the capital city. Lots of people can be seen entering the pagoda, with some failing to wear a mask

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 12

With Quan Su pagoda closing all of its doors, only a small entrance is open for people to access the site

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 13

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 14

A view of the parking area in front of Quan Su pagoda

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 15

Despite the easing of the social distancing order, Tran Quoc pagoda remains closed.

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 16

Quan Thanh pagoda has also been kept closed until further notice

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 17

Ha pagoda remains quiet

places of worship on first day of social distancing easing hinh 18

VOV

Hanoi crowded again after eased social distancing

Hanoi crowded again after eased social distancing

Hanoi’s streets have become crowded again with traffic congestion on the first day after social distancing regulations were loosened.

Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased

Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased

The daily activities of Hanoi’s people basically resume to normal since the city ceased social distancing from 0: 00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts.

 
 

Other News

.
First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  23/04/2020 

The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased
Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased
PHOTOSicon  23/04/2020 

The daily activities of Hanoi’s people basically resume to normal since the city ceased social distancing from 0: 00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts.

Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
PHOTOSicon  22/04/2020 

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

The beauty of Cua Tung beach
The beauty of Cua Tung beach
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.

Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Life at concentrated quarantine sites
Life at concentrated quarantine sites
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam has established concentrated quarantine sites across the country to receive Vietnamese citizens and foreigners coming from the pandemic zones worldwide in order to take care of them and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.

Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

 300 free pieces of bread, dumplings, and banh gio, a local dish consisting of rice dough dumpling with minced pork and mushrooms, are being handed out each day to needy people in Hanoi who have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 