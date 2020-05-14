President Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Wharf to historic Ba Dinh Square



After a long and hard journey through many countries, including France, the UK and the US, Nguyen Ai Quoc made his way back to France in 1919 and stayed at No. 6 Villa des Gobelins (arrondissement 13, Paris). Here, he directly involved in the overseas Vietnamese and French workers’ movements and changed his name to Nguyen Ai Quoc. In 1919, Nguyen Ai Quoc put forward an eight-point list of demands of the Vietnamese people in front of the Versailles Conference (Photo: Archive)