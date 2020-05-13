President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on int’l solidarity

Nguyen Ai Quoc (President Ho Chi Minh’s name during his revolutionary activities in France) attends and speaks at the 18th National Congress of the French Socialist Party in Tours city, December 26, 1920 (Photo: VNA archives) Nguyen Ai Quoc with Russian friends during his participation in the fifth Congress of the Communist International in Moscow, June 17- July 8, 1924 (Photo: Archive)