President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on int’l solidarity

Throughout his revolutionary life dedicated to national liberation and human liberation, President Ho Chi Minh confirmed the message of international friendship and solidarity.
Nguyen Ai Quoc (President Ho Chi Minh’s name during his revolutionary activities in France) attends and speaks at the 18th National Congress of the French Socialist Party in Tours city, December 26, 1920 (Photo: VNA archives)
Nguyen Ai Quoc with Russian friends during his participation in the fifth Congress of the Communist International in Moscow, June 17- July 8, 1924 (Photo: Archive)
Nguyen Ai Quoc (first row, first left) and participants at the fifth Communist International Congress in Moscow, June 17 – July 8, 1924 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh (middle) and General Vo Nguyen Giap (first left) meet with Americans from Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the CIA’s predecessor, in the summer of 1945 to discuss operations against the Japanese (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh lays a wreath in tribute to the fighters for independence and freedom of France at the Triumphal Arch in Paris, June 1946 (Photo: Archive)
Lao President Souphanouvong (right) and President Ho Chi Minh in the Viet Bac Northern Liberated Zone, 1951 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh receives the American intellectual personalities who protested against the war in Vietnam, January 17, 1967 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh receives a delegation of the UK Parliament members visiting Vietnam, May 4, 1957 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh receives the French peace movement delegation during their visit to Vietnam, March 15, 1955 (Photo: Archive)
The Myanmar people welcome President Ho Chi Minh during his friendship visit, February 14, 1958 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihan, head of the Party and Lao Patriotic Front delegation during the latter's visit, 1966 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh signs the joint declaration at the Conference of 81 International Communist Parties and Workers’ Parties in Moscow, November 1960 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh receives the journalists of L’Unita journal of the Italian Communist Party, May 12, 1959 (Photo: Archive)
People of Delhi welcome President Ho Chi Minh during his friendship visit to India, February 4, 1958 (Photo: Archive)
People of Sophia warmly welcome President Ho Chi Minh during his friendship visit to Bulgaria, August 1957 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh talks to the workers of the tractor manufacturing factory of Romania, July 1957 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh at Novosibirsk airport during his official visit to the Soviet Union, July 10, 1955 (Photo: Archive)
Chinese President Mao Zedong welcomes President Ho Chi Minh during his friendship visit to China, June 25, 1955 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh meets with President Antonín Zápotocký in Praha during his official visit to Czechslovakia, July 17, 1957 (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and people in Lidice village (Czechoslovakia), July 18, 1957 (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, July 1957 (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and Presidetn Vinhem Pich during his official visit to Democratic Republic of Germany, July 25, 1957 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh at Warsaw airport, Poland, July 21, 1957 (Photo: Archive)
Leaders of Poland’s State, Government and people welcome President Ho Chi Minh during his official visit to Poland, July 21, 1957 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh with Hungarian children during his visit to Budapest, August 4, 1957 (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh during his official visit to Bulgaria, August 1957 (Photo: Archive)
President Ho Chi Minh and Chinese President Mao Zedong August 1957 (Photo: Archive)
