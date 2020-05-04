Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/05/2020 18:56:16 (GMT +7)
Pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing

 
 
05/05/2020    17:50 GMT+7

A number of immaculate bays and beaches situated in Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan have reopened after being temporarily closed for over a month as a result of the implementation of the social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing hinh 1

May 4 saw local authorities in Khanh Hoa province allow tourists and local people to once again return to the locality’s beaches with preventive measures taken against the COVID-19 beginning to ease. This move comes after the locality had temporarily stopped swimming activities and other sea-related services as of April 1.

pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing hinh 2

Aside from the popular Nha Trang beach, Van Phong bay has been chosen by many tour operators and visitors due to its splendid collection of beaches and hidden island villages. In fact, Dam Mon lagoon is widely considered to be the region’s most ideal holiday destination as it boasts over 30 stunning beaches

pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing hinh 3

Another ideal stop in the area is Mui Doi, known as Doi Cape in English, an area situated on the Vietnamese mainland that enjoys the sun every day. In addition, Hon Hon and Co Ong islands are both ideal locations for guests to come and enjoy the area’s coral reefs that feature hundreds of unique coral species

pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing hinh 4

Doc Let is also one of the main marine paradises of Khanh Hoa due to its pristine white sand and blue ocean water (Photo: Getty Images)

 
pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing hinh 5

In addition, Ninh Chu beach is very convenient for tourists as it is close to Phan Rang-Thap Cham city of Vinh Hy bay in Ninh Hai district, approximately 40km from the city centre

pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing hinh 6

Located at the foot of Nui Chua mountain, Rai cave is considered to be the only "waterfall on the sea" nationwide. In fact, it is an ancient coral that is millions of years old. Throughout this ancient coral beach there are many caves that otters live in, according to a local rescuer

pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing hinh 7

Guests are excited to snap photos at the ancient coral reef

Tienphong/VOV

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

 
 

.
. Latest news

