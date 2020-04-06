Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
08/04/2020    14:46 GMT+7

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic

From April 1 to April 15, 2020, the railway industry operates only one train from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa with the only 2 operating trains which are SE3 / SE4 (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


Railway staff signaling trains (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


At the moment, the Hanoi and the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Companies are in charge of operating a pair of SE3 and SE4 trains from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


Passengers are arranged to sit according to regulations, ensuring a safe distance (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


The SE3 train leaves Hanoi at 19:25, April 6 (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


A passenger arranges his luggage (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


All passengers will have their body temperature checked (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


Tickets are checked before boarding (Photo: VNA)

 
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


Passengers prepare to board the train (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


Passengers prepare to board the train (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


Facing complicated development of COVID-19 epidemic, relevant forces are strengthened at Hanoi Station (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic


Passengers are required to wear a mask on the SE3 train. (Photo: VNA)

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Photo: VNA
 
 

