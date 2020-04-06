Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.
From April 1 to April 15, 2020, the railway industry operates only one train from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa with the only 2 operating trains which are SE3 / SE4 (Photo: VNA)
Railway staff signaling trains (Photo: VNA)
At the moment, the Hanoi and the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Companies are in charge of operating a pair of SE3 and SE4 trains from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa (Photo: VNA)
Passengers are arranged to sit according to regulations, ensuring a safe distance (Photo: VNA)
The SE3 train leaves Hanoi at 19:25, April 6 (Photo: VNA)
A passenger arranges his luggage (Photo: VNA)
All passengers will have their body temperature checked (Photo: VNA)
Tickets are checked before boarding (Photo: VNA)
Passengers prepare to board the train (Photo: VNA)
Passengers prepare to board the train (Photo: VNA)
Facing complicated development of COVID-19 epidemic, relevant forces are strengthened at Hanoi Station (Photo: VNA)
Passengers are required to wear a mask on the SE3 train. (Photo: VNA)
|Photo: VNA
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code