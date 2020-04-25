Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

With restaurants re-opening from April 23, eateries now have to adhere to strict rules to fight the COVID-19.

It is vital for diners to wash their hands before going inside the restaurant.

Restaurants on Phu Doan street in Hanoi put up plastic between diners to protect the health of customers and staff.

The barriers are connected by plastic wires.

Each small table is suitable for two diners at a time.

Whilst a large table can sit four people.

A staff member thoroughly cleans the table after diners leave.

Nguyen Duc Son, a restaurant owner on Phu Doan street, states that he has spent up to VND2 million on putting up plastic barriers on tables for customers, with the work completed in a single day as a means of ensuring safety measures in the COVID-19 fight.

Plastic barriers seen in restaurants on Phu Doan street

A beer can is modified to help keep the barriers intact.

VOV

