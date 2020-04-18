Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Rice ATM model implemented nationwide

 
 
19/04/2020    12:18 GMT+7

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

The poor in Binh Dinh Province receive rice from the rice ATM site (Photo: VNA)

They also strictly abide by a requirement to keep a 2m distance while lining up at the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)
The needy in Dak Lak Province line up to receive rice at the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

The needy in Dak Lak Province line up to receive rice at the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

Disadvantaged people in Can Tho City line up to receive rice at the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)
Disadvantaged people receive rice at the rice ATM in Phuc Dien Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Disadvantaged people receive rice at the rice ATM in Phuc Dien Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Disadvantaged people receive rice at the rice ATM in Phuc Dien Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The needy living in Hai Duong Province line up to receive rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

The needy living in Hai Duong Province line up to receive rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)
The needy living in Ho Chi Minh City line up to receive rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

The needy living in Ho Chi Minh City line up to receive rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

Disadvantaged people in Dong Xuan District, Phu Yen Province get rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

Disadvantaged people in Dong Xuan District, Phu Yen Province get rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)
 


VNA

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

 300 free pieces of bread, dumplings, and banh gio, a local dish consisting of rice dough dumpling with minced pork and mushrooms, are being handed out each day to needy people in Hanoi who have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing
Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Shops in the usually-crowded Old Quarter in Hanoi have set marks which are two-metre apart for buyers for Covid-19 prevention.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  15/04/2020 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/04/2020 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  15/04/2020 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
PHOTOSicon  14/04/2020 

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

