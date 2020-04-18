Rice ATM model implemented nationwide

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

The poor in Binh Dinh Province receive rice from the rice ATM site (Photo: VNA) They also strictly abide by a requirement to keep a 2m distance while lining up at the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

The needy in Dak Lak Province line up to receive rice at the rice ATM (Photo: VNA) The needy in Dak Lak Province line up to receive rice at the rice ATM (Photo: VNA) Disadvantaged people in Can Tho City line up to receive rice at the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

Disadvantaged people receive rice at the rice ATM in Phuc Dien Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi (Photo: VNA) Disadvantaged people receive rice at the rice ATM in Phuc Dien Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi (Photo: VNA) Disadvantaged people receive rice at the rice ATM in Phuc Dien Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The needy living in Hai Duong Province line up to receive rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA) The needy living in Hai Duong Province line up to receive rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)

The needy living in Ho Chi Minh City line up to receive rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA) The needy living in Ho Chi Minh City line up to receive rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA) Disadvantaged people in Dong Xuan District, Phu Yen Province get rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA) Disadvantaged people in Dong Xuan District, Phu Yen Province get rice from the rice ATM (Photo: VNA)



VNA

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news “Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.