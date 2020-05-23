Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi

The rice fields under the mountains in the suburban area in My Duc District, Hanoi have been ready for the harvest season.

The farmers in Phu Luu Te, Xuy Xa, Le Thanh and Hong Son communes have harvested rice from a few days ago. The limestone mountains surround this area with a large lake and many islands that resemble Ha Long Bay. My Duc is also known for many tourist sites like Quan Son and Tuy Lai lakes.



Because of the mice and lack of labour force, the farmers can only harvest 100kg on each small field that covers about 360-1,000 square metres. The farmers can hire the rice harvesting machine for VND110,000 (USD4.7) per field. Not many people in the area are enthusiastic about the farm works.



Tran Thi Thin from Ang Luong Village said the works of the farmers have been less hard than before but the incomes are still very unstable and low.



People from other districts like Kim Boi and Luong Son also came to My Duc District to borrow agricultural lands. On each field, the borrowers must return 20kg of rice to the owners to pay for taxes and fees.



Some photos of the fields:





The rice fields in My Duc District





Harvest season starts in Hanoi

Dtinews