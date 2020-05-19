Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

The entirety of Da Lat can be seen covered in massive clouds early in the morning.

For those who wish to become cloud hunters, it is highly recommended that they choose to visit Da Lat at this time of year due to the weather changing from spring to summer.

It is possible to travel to Da Lat from Ho Chi Minh city in five hours.

In order to catch a glimpse of the beautiful clouds in Da Lat, tourists are advised to wake up at around 3am. Patience is a necessary trait when it comes to enjoying the scenery, as the clouds start to cover the nearby city at about 5am.

There are many fantastic locations from which to admire the view, including Du Sinh hill, Da Phu hill, Tuyen Lam lake, Thien Phuc Duc hill, and Da Sar hill.

Each year there are only a few days in which to catch a glimpse of the magnificent clouds.

Once the clouds start to disappear, tourists can enjoy the sight of the dawn with a romantic and fresh atmosphere.

Enjoying the cloudy city proves to be an unforgettable experience for many tourists.

Here are some photos taken of the cloudy city early in the morning:

Zing/VOV

Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet For people seeking peace and quiet as well as stunning vistas, Kong Cafe is one of the best places in Da Lat.