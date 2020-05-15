Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen

 
 
26/05/2020    19:08 GMT+7

Sedge is a grass-like plant growing near water. They are easily found in the area of O Loan Lagoon in Phu Yen’s Tuy An District. 

Being harvested twice a year to make mats, sedge is dried under the sun, then clustered and dyed before being woven into sedge mats. Sedge mat making is a traditional craft in Phu Yen.

Farmers collecting sedge… – PHOTOS: VU HUYEN

… they then bunch the sedge up

As sedge fields are crisscrossed by canals, bunches of sedge are carried through waterways and loaded onto trucks which transport them to sedge mat making households

A truck is full of bunches of sedge

The plant is cut and sun-dried…

… and is dyed different colors

A sedge mat making unit

An artisan at the last stage of making a sedge mat

 

Vu Huyen (SGT)

 
 

