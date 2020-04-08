So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province



The church was built in 1877 under the direction of Bishop Puginier Phuoc (1835-1892) and inaugurated in 1883. So Kien has Gothic architecture with the main church, the Bishop’s house and the friary (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The church is 67m long, 31m wide and 23m high with four rows of pillars and has 5 globes. It can accommodate 4,000-5,000 people. Built on a large lagoon, its floor is made of ironwood to prevent the foundation from sinking (Photo: VNP/VNA)