So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province

One of the most beautiful Gothic structures in Vietnam, So Kien Basilica (or Ke So Church) is a well-known place in the northern province of Ha Nam.
So Kien basilica covers an area of 9ha (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Located in Kien Khe, Thanh Liem district, So Kien church used to be a cathedral of the Hanoi archdiocese and is one of four basilicas in Vietnam (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The church was built in 1877 under the direction of Bishop Puginier Phuoc (1835-1892) and inaugurated in 1883. So Kien has Gothic architecture with the main church, the Bishop’s house and the friary (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The church is 67m long, 31m wide and 23m high with four rows of pillars and has 5 globes. It can accommodate 4,000-5,000 people. Built on a large lagoon, its floor is made of ironwood to prevent the foundation from sinking (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Inside the church (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The church has Gothic architecture (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Lacquered altar inside the church (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The stained-glass door of the church (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Unique arches of the basilica (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Delicate patterns carved on the staircase partition (Photo: VNP/VNA)
So Kien, an imposing construction (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A ceremony at the church (Photo: VNP/VNA)
