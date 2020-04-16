Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.
After 30 years of Doi Moi (renewal) process, Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal, from one of the most polluted canals in Ho Chi Minh City, has been revived, benefiting more than 1.2 million people living there (Photo: VNA)
High-rise buildings and modern houses manifest the city’s strong development after over 30 years of Doi Moi (Photo: VNA)
After 45 years of the Liberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification, Ho Chi Minh City has seen rapid and sustainable developments, becoming a driving force of the country’s economy and the southern key economic region (Photo: VNA)
Phu My Hung- an appealing residential area (Photo: VNA)
Modern transport system in Phu My Hung residential area (Photo: VNA)
Modern intersection in Cat Lai – Hanoi Highway area, contributing to the development of new urban areas in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2 (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Van Cu bridge at East- West Boulevard, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
The Ho Chi Minh trail project’s Nam Can – Dat Mui (Ca Mau) section helps connect Ngoc Hien district ( the country’s last point without motorway to the centre), creating a breaking though in socio-economic and tourism development for the southernmost region of the country as well as the Mekong Delta region (Photo: VNA)
A view of the 40 km Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong expressway, which is put into operation in 2010 (Photo: VNA)
Binh Loi rail bridge crosses Sai Gon River, connecting Binh Thanh district and Thu Duc district, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho Bridge is the first cable-stayed bridge spanning Hau River, connecting Can Tho city and Vinh Long province. It’s also the longest main span (550m) bridge in Southeast Asia (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway plays an important role in linking key economic region in Southern region, promoting trade between Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring provinces and cities (Photo: VNA)
New city of Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)
Phu My Bridge spans the Saigon River, connecting Districts 7 and 2 (Photo: VNA)
Vam Cong Bridge spans Hau River, linking Lap Vo district (Dong Thap) and Thot Not district (Can Tho city), being put into operation at the end of May, 2019(Photo: VNA)
A flyover bridge of Metro Line No.1 urban railway crossing Saigon River and linking District 2 and Binh Thanh District was officially joined in 2016 (Photo: VNA)
Thu Thiem is the first underground road tunnel in Vietnam, designed to cross the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Ca Mau No.1 and No.2 power plants under the Ca Mau Gas- Power- Fertilizer Industrial Complex produce about 25 million KWh per day to the national grid (Photo: VNA)
