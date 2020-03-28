Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up

Both wet markets and supermarkets contain plentiful supplies of goods as non-essential businesses close for the first time to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The government has urged people to limit travel, in addition to forcing all non-essential businesses to shut down from March 28. As a result, the atmosphere on many streets feels subdued in comparison with normal times, particularly in wet markets.

The market appears quiet compared to previous weekends.

Residents are fully aware of the necessity of wearing face masks when in public.

The prices of fresh meat, fruit, and vegetables have so far remained stable, with no price surge being confirmed.

Rice stores that maintain a stable price for their products are permitted to remain open.

Functional agencies remind local people of the need to avoid gathering in crowds in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Many major streets throughout Hanoi look like they are experiencing festive periods such as the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet. The majority of businesses around the capital are now closed, with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies, and banks.

Grocery stores such as Soi Bien and Bac Tom are still popular with many buyers.

A steady flow of customers head to purchase goods at supermarkets.

Grocery stores have an abundant supply of goods.

The price of fresh meat remains unchanged

VOV