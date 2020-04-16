Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

The central province of Quang Tri is among a number of localities who are at low risk of the COVID-19 spreading among the local community. (Photo: Vnexpress)

The streets of Dong Ha city in Quang Tri province can be seen packed with vehicles on April 16. (Photo: Dantri)

Local people have been quick to return to work in Quang Tri province’s public administrative centre. (Photo: Dantri)

After emerging from the lockdown period, local residents start the day in coffee shops around Quang Tri province. (Photo: Dantri)

Phan Dinh Phung street in Quang Ngai city is beginning to open again after a few weeks under the social distancing order. (Photo: Vnexpress)

An array of stores, cafes, and restaurants have moved to re-open. Locals hope that Phan Dinh Phung street, known locally as “coffee street”, will see its bustling atmosphere return soon. (Photo: Dantri)

Restaurants based in Da Nang city are granted permission to sell takeaway food starting from April 16. (Photo: Dantri)

Plenty of coffee shops in Hue city allow customers to takeaway items. (Photo: Dantri)

Truong Tien bridge in Hue can be seen packed with vehicles on the morning of April 16.(Photo: Vnexpress)

Authorities in Thai Binh and Hai Duong provinces have begun to loosen restrictions relating to transportation. This has seen some ferries and wharfs re-open, but only from 6am to 8am, and once more from 4pm to 6pm each day. In addition, several taxi firms are allowed to operate, but only at a 50% capacity. (Photo: Dantri)

Authorities of Thai Binh province maintain seven checkpoints at the entrance of the locality to monitor those passing through as a means of preventing the COVID-19. (Photo: Dantri)

Ca Mau province’s authorities allow restaurants to re-open as of April 16. (Photo: Dantri)

The whole of Thanh Hoa province is set to continue implementing social distancing until April 30. (Photo: Dantri)

Border guards operating in An Giang, Kien Giang, and Dong Thap provinces continue to control their respective border gates and fine those attempting to enter illegally to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: Dantri)

