Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 20:05:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities

 
 
17/04/2020    18:47 GMT+7

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 1

The central province of Quang Tri is among a number of localities who are at low risk of the COVID-19 spreading among the local community. (Photo: Vnexpress)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 2

The streets of Dong Ha city in Quang Tri province can be seen packed with vehicles on April 16. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 3

Local people have been quick to return to work in Quang Tri province’s public administrative centre. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 4

After emerging from the lockdown period, local residents start the day in coffee shops around Quang Tri province. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 5

Phan Dinh Phung street in Quang Ngai city is beginning to open again after a few weeks under the social distancing order. (Photo: Vnexpress)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 6

An array of stores, cafes, and restaurants have moved to re-open. Locals hope that Phan Dinh Phung street, known locally as “coffee street”, will see its bustling atmosphere return soon. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 7

Restaurants based in Da Nang city are granted permission to sell takeaway food starting from April 16. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 8
 

Plenty of coffee shops in Hue city allow customers to takeaway items. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 9

Truong Tien bridge in Hue can be seen packed with vehicles on the morning of April 16.(Photo: Vnexpress)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 10

Authorities in Thai Binh and Hai Duong provinces have begun to loosen restrictions relating to transportation. This has seen some ferries and wharfs re-open, but only from 6am to 8am, and once more from 4pm to 6pm each day. In addition, several taxi firms are allowed to operate, but only at a 50% capacity. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 11

Authorities of Thai Binh province maintain seven checkpoints at the entrance of the locality to monitor those passing through as a means of preventing the COVID-19. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 12

Ca Mau province’s authorities allow restaurants to re-open as of April 16. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 13

The whole of Thanh Hoa province is set to continue implementing social distancing until April 30. (Photo: Dantri)

streets bustling once more in low-risk localities hinh 14

Border guards operating in An Giang, Kien Giang, and Dong Thap provinces continue to control their respective border gates and fine those attempting to enter illegally to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: Dantri)

VOV

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

 
 

Other News

.
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing
Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Shops in the usually-crowded Old Quarter in Hanoi have set marks which are two-metre apart for buyers for Covid-19 prevention.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  15/04/2020 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/04/2020 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  15/04/2020 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
PHOTOSicon  14/04/2020 

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

 Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam is in an unprecedented war against COVID-19, requiring all resources to join. To show their support to this fight, buildings in Ho Chi Minh City have lit up with heart-melting symbols.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 