Streets fall quiet in HCM City as businesses close

The majority of streets throughout HCM City have been deserted for the entire day following a request by municipal authorities to temporarily close all business and entertainment services to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Many of the southern city’s notable landmarks have suspended all activities and closed their doors, including Notre Dame Cathedral.

The area in front of the Central Post Office remains quiet throughout the day.

Usually one of the city’s busiest streets, only a few vehicles travel on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1.

The usual bustling atmosphere that takes place each morning as residents drink tea or coffee together on the ground floor of this apartment building in District 12 is no longer present.

Despite being taken during the southern metropolis’s traditional rush hour, few vehicles travel can be spotted on Hai Ba Trung street in District 1, with every commuter wearing a face mask. This comes a day before a new regulation comes into force on March 28 which will mean all residents must wear face masks when in public areas or risk being punished.

An alley in District 7 which is a popular place for workers to rent accommodation falls quiet with many people returning to their hometowns due to fear of the COVID-19.

The majority of bustling streets throughout the city have now become quiet.

Moreover, many supermarkets are now seeing far fewer customers in comparison to normal days, with shoppers now being required to have their temperature checked before entering the store, in addition to wearing face masks whilst shopping.

HCM City is renowned for its vibrant nightlife, although the entire city looks very different in comparison to normal days. Whilst young people had previously gathered in front of the Central Post Office, now security forces request them to disperse as a means of combating the potential spread of the COVID-19.

No one purchases any items on the streets around Notre Dame Cathedral.

The area in front of Saigon Opera House is empty.

Whilst Nguyen Hue walking street has been a popular hub in the past with an array of foreign tourists and young people, these days it is still quiet.

A tranquil scene snapped in front of the Diamond Plaza shopping centre

The vibrant Bui Vien walking street usually serves as one of HCM City’s main attractions, although these days it remains quiet.

The scene in front of the Landmark 81 skyscraper

Nguoilaodong/Zing/VOV