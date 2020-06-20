Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers

With Nha Trang city being considered one of most popular destinations for Russian tourists visiting the country, let’s take a close look at the area’s beauty as seen through the eyes of various foreign photographers.

A corner of Nha Trang city as seen from high above. (Photo: Andrey Orlov / 500px.com)

A view of the peaceful nature of the water surrounding Nha Trang city. (Photo: Tatiana Goskova / 500px.com)

The Cai river that flows through Nha Trang city. (Photo: Leonid Andronov / 500px.com)

One of the major sites on the island is the majestic Ponagar Tower. (Photo: Vladimir Elkin / 500px.com)

A magical view of the sunset as seen from a reef just off of the shore. (Photo: Alex Mayer / 500px.com)

A spectacular view of the city from a resort on Hon Tre Island. (Photo: Ekaterina Traktina / 500px.com)

The pristine beauty of Nha Trang seen with a mountain overlooking the city in the background. (Photo: Vadim Kaipov / 500px.com)

Seafood street shines bright with plenty of neon signs at night on the banks of Cai river. (Photo: Anton Belovodchenko / 500px.com)

The wonders of Vinpearl Land Nha Trang, a site popular with visitors to the island. (Photo: Vladimir Solovyev / 500px.com)

A look at the western mountains of Nha Trang at sunset. (Photo: Andrey Orlov / 500px.com)

Yang Bay waterfall has become an increasingly-popular tourist attraction in recent years. (Photo: Valeriy Ryasnyanskiy / 500px.com)

Outside of the city, the countryside is extremely peaceful. (Photo: Alexey Meandrov / 500px.com)

VOV