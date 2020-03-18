Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

As March approaches, red silk cotton trees, scientifically known as bombax ceiba, are in full blossom, leaving a lasting impression on local residents and passers-by.

Located in Quoc Oai district of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is a favourite destination for those who are keen to snap excellent-quality photos.

The pagoda currently has three red silk cotton trees, two of which are blossoming.

An old red silk cotton tree stands at approximately 30 metres tall.

Once the leaves fall to the ground, only the flower blossoms remain on the branches.

Each time the trees go into full bloom, plenty of people rush to take pictures

Many women in white Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, like posing for photos together with red silk cotton flowers.

The presence of the flowers serves to make the religious site appear more romantic and peaceful.

VOV