Stunning terraced fields in Sapa

Sapa’s terraced fields are currently covered by water to prepared for a new crop, offering a mesmerizing beauty.

May is among the best occasions to visit terraced fields in Sapa as heavy rains in summer have helped to provide water for the fields. This time of year inspires photographers to capture the stunning landscapes.

Sapa’s terraced fields have been voted among the 11 most beautiful terraced fields in the world by the international tourism electronic communication network Touropia. They area also recognised as national cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.





The fields which have the history of hundreds of years are the product of generations of work by local ethnic minority people.

Dao ethnic minority people are well-known for terraced field skills.

High mountainous areas in Sapa are home to many terraced fields such as Ta Van, Lai Chai, Ta Phin, Suoi Thau and Ta Giang Phinh.

Sapa’s fields have become a popular tourist destination in Vietnam.

Pham Ngoc Trien (Dtinews)