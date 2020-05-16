Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien

 
 
17/05/2020    15:07 GMT+7

As we progress into the middle of May, the entirety of the Muong Thanh paddy fields in the north-western province of Dien Bien has been transformed by swathes of bright yellow, serving to bring a range of romantic scenery to the region.

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 1

The Muong Thanh rice fields can seem surprisingly beautiful as spring fades and summer begins

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 2

The Thai and Mong ethnic people eagerly work to harvest paddy on the golden rice fields

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 3

The bright yellow colour of the fields captivates plenty of visitors to the region

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 4

Farmers in Dien Bien work to harvest rice as they gear up for the new season.

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 5

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 6

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 7

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 8

Members of the army are on hand to help farmers harvest the ripe rice.

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 9

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 10

 
stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 11

The atmosphere in the rice fields remains bustling despite the heat of the summer sun

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 12

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 13

. Due to the hardworking nature of local farmers, the locality has become famous for producing delicious rice.

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 14

Bundles of rice are loaded into vehicles

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 15

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 16

These days, farmers operate more machinery during agricultural production activities in an effort to increase efficiency throughout the harvesting process.

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 17

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 18

stunning view of muong thanh golden paddy fields in dien bien hinh 19

VOV

 
 

