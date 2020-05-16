Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien

As we progress into the middle of May, the entirety of the Muong Thanh paddy fields in the north-western province of Dien Bien has been transformed by swathes of bright yellow, serving to bring a range of romantic scenery to the region.

The Muong Thanh rice fields can seem surprisingly beautiful as spring fades and summer begins

The Thai and Mong ethnic people eagerly work to harvest paddy on the golden rice fields

The bright yellow colour of the fields captivates plenty of visitors to the region

Farmers in Dien Bien work to harvest rice as they gear up for the new season.

Members of the army are on hand to help farmers harvest the ripe rice.

The atmosphere in the rice fields remains bustling despite the heat of the summer sun

. Due to the hardworking nature of local farmers, the locality has become famous for producing delicious rice.

Bundles of rice are loaded into vehicles

These days, farmers operate more machinery during agricultural production activities in an effort to increase efficiency throughout the harvesting process.

VOV