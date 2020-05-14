Summer flowers in Hanoi

When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.
During May, when the sound of cicadas signals the advent of summer, giant purple crape-myrtle flowers, known as ‘bang lang’, bloom along many streets of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The crape-myrtle flowers boast different colours, including purple, pink, and white, but the purple variety is the most familiar among Hanoians (Photo: VNA)
Despite blooming for just a short period of time, the bright purple of the flower brings a poetic beauty to the capital in the early days of the season (Photo: VNA)
The flowers of trees known as ‘Muong Hoang Yen’ are also beginning to bloom at this time and fill the streets of Hanoi with a sea of vibrant yellow (Photo: VNA)
The yellow buds form in bunches measuring between 20 and 40 centimetres (Photo: VNA)
Each branch holds around five buds of oval shaped petals (Photo: VNA)
Between May and July, flamboyant trees (Phuong Vy) begin to show off their blazing red flowers (Photo: VNA)
White lotuses, meanwhile, begin to bloom in the West Lake flower garden (Photo: VNA)
Pink lotuses are a distinctive feature of the flowers of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The lotuses around West Lake also blossom with a certain fragrance (Photo: VNA)
As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.
During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.
