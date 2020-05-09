Summer heat wave grips entire country

Recent days have seen the nation endure a major hot spell marking the first signs of the arrival of summer, with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius.

Forecasters have stated that the hot weather has seen temperatures rise to between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, with midday temperatures even reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius. In Hanoi, the fierce heat forces drivers to hide under long coats whilst commuting on the city’s roads.

Local residents in the capital often seek shade under trees in an effort to avoid the increased levels of UV rays.

A worker wears a mask, conical hat, and long clothing in an effort to protect themselves from the fierce heat of the sun.

Many outdoor workers experience the discomfort of the recent heat wave.

Students are forced to use an umbrella to shade themselves as they wait for the arrival of their bus. The majority of them don face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

The central region has been greatly affected by the arrival of the recent heat wave, with the temperature in Vinh city in Nghe An province being measured at 41 degrees Celsius at 1:30pm on May 9.

Plenty of drivers and passengers feel extremely tired due to the arrival of the hot spell.

The heat forces local people to head to a nearby river in Nghia Phuc commune of Tan Ky district in Nghe An province to bathe and cool down amid the hot weather.

Nationwide, Nghe An province has recorded the highest temperatures after hitting 41 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave has affected the Saigonese way of life with recent days seeing temperatures range between 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Some citizens even use cloth in order to hide their heads and avoid the heat of the sun.

Ho Chi Minh City residents use their hands to fight against the intensive sunshine at midday on May 9.

Road users find ways to make their saddle less hot.

A labourer finds work difficult as temperatures rise to 40 degrees Celsius.

Workers rest at midday in Lam Son park in District 1.

It is vital that council staff regularly pour water on trees situated on Nguyen Hue street in District 1.

The hot spell is predicted to last for between four and five days.

