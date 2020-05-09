Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/05/2020 14:43:37 (GMT +7)
Summer heat wave grips entire country

 
 
11/05/2020    14:26 GMT+7

Recent days have seen the nation endure a major hot spell marking the first signs of the arrival of summer, with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 1

Forecasters have stated that the hot weather has seen temperatures rise to between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, with midday temperatures even reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius. In Hanoi, the fierce heat forces drivers to hide under long coats whilst commuting on the city’s roads.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 2

Local residents in the capital often seek shade under trees in an effort to avoid the increased levels of UV rays.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 3

A worker wears a mask, conical hat, and long clothing in an effort to protect themselves from the fierce heat of the sun.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 4

Many outdoor workers experience the discomfort of the recent heat wave.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 5

Students are forced to use an umbrella to shade themselves as they wait for the arrival of their bus. The majority of them don face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 6

The central region has been greatly affected by the arrival of the recent heat wave, with the temperature in Vinh city in Nghe An province being measured at 41 degrees Celsius at 1:30pm on May 9.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 7

Plenty of drivers and passengers feel extremely tired due to the arrival of the hot spell.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 8

The heat forces local people to head to a nearby river in Nghia Phuc commune of Tan Ky district in Nghe An province to bathe and cool down amid the hot weather.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 9

Nationwide, Nghe An province has recorded the highest temperatures after hitting 41 degrees Celsius.

 
summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 10

The heat wave has affected the Saigonese way of life with recent days seeing temperatures range between 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 11

Some citizens even use cloth in order to hide their heads and avoid the heat of the sun.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 12

Ho Chi Minh City residents use their hands to fight against the intensive sunshine at midday on May 9.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 13

Road users find ways to make their saddle less hot.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 14

A labourer finds work difficult as temperatures rise to 40 degrees Celsius.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 15

Workers rest at midday in Lam Son park in District 1.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 16

It is vital that council staff regularly pour water on trees situated on Nguyen Hue street in District 1.

summer heat wave grips entire country hinh 17

The hot spell is predicted to last for between four and five days.

VOV/Vietnamnet/Tuoitre/Giadinh

 
 

.
Latest news

