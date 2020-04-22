Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

The sight of the yellow leaves from Sau trees covering many of the pavements and streets around Hanoi brings about a nostalgic feeling among visitors and residents of the capital.

Leaves from Sau trees often begin to fall from early April and usually last until May each year.

Plenty of streets in Hanoi can be seen covered in the gold-coloured leaves.

The fallen leaves can be spotted on a number of famous streets such as Phan Dinh Phung, Tran Hung Dao, Nguyen Tri Phuong, and Tran Phu.

The sight of the yellow leaves covering the pavement signals the imminent start of the summer.

A young girl stomps on the fallen leaves as her grandmother watches on.

Plenty of local people think it is a shame that they are missing out on the opportunity to snap beautiful photos of nature in Hanoi due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

A road covered in yellow leaves appears quiet amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the romantic images created by the sight of fallen leaves from Sau trees around Hanoi:

Photo: VOV

