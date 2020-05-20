Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 21:59:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields

 
 
21/05/2020    16:30 GMT+7

The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields

Paddy fields in Tam Coc tourist site in Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province begin to ripe from mid-May (Photo: VNA)

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields


This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields



The destination welcomes millions of foreign tourist arrivals every year (Photo: VNA)

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields



Tam Coc, inside the famed Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site, with karst mountains and rice fields, is nicknamed the inland Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields



Tam Coc, inside the famed Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site, with karst mountains and rice fields, is nicknamed the inland Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields



Tam Coc, inside the famed Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site, with karst mountains and rice fields, is nicknamed the inland Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

 
Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields


Tam Coc, inside the famed Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site, with karst mountains and rice fields, is nicknamed the inland Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields



Tam Coc, inside the famed Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site, with karst mountains and rice fields, is nicknamed the inland Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields



Paddy fields in Tam Coc tourist site in Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province begin to ripe from mid-May (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
Lychee farmers enjoy early harvest
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

In the recent years, local farmers in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province have expanded areas growing early ripen lychees with better yield.

Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

With pristine white lotus flowers starting to enter full bloom in a thousand-square-metre pond located in Tam Hung commune of Hanoi’s outlying Thanh Oai district, 

Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  20/05/2020 

The trams have been an inseparable part of the city’s landscape for more than two thirds of a century.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood
A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

Marking President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary this year, VOV.VN takes you to a tour of the late president’s house where he lived from 1901 to 1906.

Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
PHOTOSicon  18/05/2020 

Many Hanoians and their children enjoy flying kites after months of staying at home to avoid Covid-19 propagation.

Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue
Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue
PHOTOSicon  18/05/2020 

Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

As we progress into the middle of May, the entirety of the Muong Thanh paddy fields in the north-western province of Dien Bien has been transformed by swathes of bright yellow, serving to bring a range of romantic scenery to the region.

Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have been decorated to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.

President Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Wharf to historic Ba Dinh Square
President Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Wharf to historic Ba Dinh Square
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

On June 5, 1911, from Saigon port, Nguyen Tat Thanh set foot on a journey abroad in the ship Admiral Latouche Treville to France, beginning his journey for national salvation.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

Summer flowers in Hanoi
Summer flowers in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.

Vietnamese photographers bag prizes in UK contest
Vietnamese photographers bag prizes in UK contest
PHOTOSicon  14/05/2020 

Three Vietnamese entries to the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards in the UK have secured a number of prizes following the conclusion of the competition.

Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
PHOTOSicon  14/05/2020 

Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.

President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on int’l solidarity
President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on int’l solidarity
PHOTOSicon  14/05/2020 

Throughout his revolutionary life dedicated to national liberation and human liberation, President Ho Chi Minh confirmed the message of international friendship and solidarity.

Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulation
Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulation
PHOTOSicon  13/05/2020 

On June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation.

Summer heat wave grips entire country
Summer heat wave grips entire country
PHOTOSicon  11/05/2020 

Recent days have seen the nation endure a major hot spell marking the first signs of the arrival of summer, with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius.

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  11/05/2020 

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stunning terraced fields in Sapa
Stunning terraced fields in Sapa
PHOTOSicon  11/05/2020 

Sapa’s terraced fields are currently covered by water to prepared for a new crop, offering a mesmerizing beauty.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 