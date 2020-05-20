Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields

The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.
Paddy fields in Tam Coc tourist site in Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province begin to ripe from mid-May (Photo: VNA)
This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)
The destination welcomes millions of foreign tourist arrivals every year (Photo: VNA)
Tam Coc, inside the famed Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site, with karst mountains and rice fields, is nicknamed the inland Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)
