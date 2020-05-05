Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing

Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.

Many people have gone to HCM City from other cities and provinces. The check-in areas were sometimes overcrowded again and the seats in the waiting area were all full.



"I want to go to Quang Ngai for my grandparents' death anniversary. I thought the airport would still be mostly empty now but it's too crowded," said a passenger.



All passengers must complete health declaration forms and have body temperature checked before boarding. The distancing rules on the plane were also removed.



The security guards have to constantly remind drivers to move as traffic in front of and around the airport is congested again.



Some photos of the airport:







Passengers wear face masks while waiting in line





The airport is crowded after social distancing

Many people go to HCM City from other provinces

